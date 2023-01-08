Beauvillier has gone six straight games without registering a point.

At one point in time, the Islanders were hoping for big things from Beauvillier, but he has never lived up to those expectations. Beauvillier has never scored more than 21 goals in a season and reached that mark during the 2017-18 campaign. Beauvillier did set a career-high in assists last season with 22, but with only eight helpers in 38 games this season, he seems unlikely to set a new career-best this year.