Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Scores both goals in 3-2 loss
Beauvillier scored twice and recorded five shots through 18:44 of ice time (1:07 with the power play) during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona.
The sophomore has now collected eight goals and an assist through his past seven contests. Beauvillier's uptick in production aligns with his promotion into a top-six role, and as long as he's locked in with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle at even strength, the 2015 first-round selection is worth starting in the majority of fantasy settings, including daily contests.
