Beauvillier netted a goal on two shots with two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Beauvillier took a hooking minor in the first period, but he scored just nine seconds after leaving the sin bin. He corralled a pass from Josh Bailey and firing the puck past Jonathan Bernier to put the Islanders up 2-0. The goal snapped a four-game point drought for Beauvillier, who went cold as the team scored just four goals in that span. The 22-year-old's breakout campaign is back on track -- he has nine tallies and 17 points in 25 appearances.