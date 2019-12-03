Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Scores breakaway goal
Beauvillier netted a goal on two shots with two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Beauvillier took a hooking minor in the first period, but he scored just nine seconds after leaving the sin bin. He corralled a pass from Josh Bailey and firing the puck past Jonathan Bernier to put the Islanders up 2-0. The goal snapped a four-game point drought for Beauvillier, who went cold as the team scored just four goals in that span. The 22-year-old's breakout campaign is back on track -- he has nine tallies and 17 points in 25 appearances.
