Beauvillier collected a goal on two shots Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Beauvillier lit the lamp for the fourth consecutive game, cleaning up a Mathew Barzal rebound to pull the Islanders to within 5-2 in the third period. The 23-year-old Beauvillier totaled 57 goals over the previous seasons and appears to finally be heating up, so fantasy owners should take a quick peek at their waiver wire and scoop him up if available.