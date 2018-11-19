Beauvillier scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Beauvillier was coming off a hat trick in his previous contest and managed to keep his hot streak alive with a goal Sunday. That said, little else went New York's way in this one and they'll hope to regroup in time to battle the Rangers on Wednesday. On the season, the 21-year-old has five goals and six points.

