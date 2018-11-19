Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Scores in ugly loss
Beauvillier scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Beauvillier was coming off a hat trick in his previous contest and managed to keep his hot streak alive with a goal Sunday. That said, little else went New York's way in this one and they'll hope to regroup in time to battle the Rangers on Wednesday. On the season, the 21-year-old has five goals and six points.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Hat trick out of nowhere•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Dropped to fourth line•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Back on top line•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Out with illness•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Moved off of top line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...