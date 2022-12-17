Beauvillier scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Beauvillier had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. He returned to a top-six role, though he ended up with just 14:07 of ice time, in line with the middle-six usage he's seen most of the season. He's scored three of his six goals this season in his last 10 games. Beauvillier is up to 12 points, 61 shots, 24 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 28 appearances.