Beauvillier will be a restricted free agent after the season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This is a big year for Beauvillier. He was one of, if not the best forwards for the Islanders in the playoffs. If he can keep up that level of play, then he will be due a big payday this offseason, but if he can't be the consistent goal scorer on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey, then he could also find himself being a healthy scratch from time to time.