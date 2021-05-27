Beauvillier tallied a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6. He also had two shots and two blocks.

Beauvillier got the Islanders on the board 5:16 into the first period, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush to make it a 1-1 game. He also assisted on a pair of Brock Nelson goals in the middle frame, giving Beauvillier his first three-point game all season. The 23-year-old hit the scoresheet in five of the six games in the series, leading the Islanders in points (seven), goals (three), assists (four) and shots (21).