Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Shows off hands in big win
Beauvillier scored two goals and added an assist Saturday in a 7-2 victory over the Rangers.
He slotted onto a line with Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal, and the trio accounted for 12 points against the Rangers. Beauvillier has been up and down to the AHL this season, so it's hard to trust this output. But Saturday was a statement game and maybe, just maybe, Beauvillier can show off his hands a bit more over the next couple weeks.
