Beauvillier (upper body) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders are set to play with just 17 skaters, as they don't have enough healthy bodies with Beauvillier, Brock Nelson (illness) and Zdeno Chara (illness) out. Beauvillier's next chance to play is Thursday in a rematch with the Capitals.
