Beauvillier (leg) was a full-participant at Wednesday's practice and appears set to play Thursday against Carolina.

Though the 2015 first rounder missed Saturday's contest, it appears that'll be the only game that the injury will sideline him for, as he was helped out by a four-day layoff on the Isles' schedule. While Beauvillier has boatloads of talent, he's struggled of late, going without a point, owning a minus-5 rating, and putting just four shots on goal over his last five outings.