Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Signs two-year deal
Beauvillier secured a two-year contract from the Islanders on Wednesday.
Beauvillier came up just short of hitting the 20-goal mark last season (18), but managed to set career highs in games played (81), shots (156) and ice time per game (14:39). Despite an uptick in minutes on the power play, the 22-year-old tallied just two points with the man advantage. The winger is far from a lock for a top-six role, especially following the addition of Derick Brassard and the expected emergence of Josh Ho-Sang, which makes Beauvillier a riskier fantasy play.
