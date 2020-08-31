Beauvillier recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.
Beauvillier had the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second tally of the game, which was the game-winner. That duo's line with Josh Bailey combined for five points in Sunday's contest. Beauvillier is up to seven goals, four assists and 46 shots through 13 playoff games.
