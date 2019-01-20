Beauvillier only has one goal and four assists in his last 14 games for the Islanders.

Earlier this season, when in a similar slump, Beauvillier was moved off of a line with Matthew Barzal. Coach Barry Trotz has not made or hinted at a similar move, but a change will likely be in store should Beauvillier continue to struggle. On the season Beauvillier has 12 goals but only six helpers in 46 games. If the Islanders truly believe they can make a deep playoff run, they will need much more production from Beauvillier.