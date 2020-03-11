Beauvillier registered an assist and four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Beauvillier set up Brock Nelson for the game-tying goal 4:32 into the third period. The assists was Beauvillier's first point since Feb. 21. The 22-year-old forward has a career-high 39 points to go with 132 shots, 86 hits and a minus-11 rating in 68 appearances this year. At times streaky, fantasy owners will hope Tuesday's outing sparks a little life into Beauvillier's game.