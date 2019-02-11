Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Snaps six-game drought
Beauvillier scored his 13th goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.
The beneficiary of a slick pass from Valtteri Filppula, Beauvillier beat Devan Dubnyk five-hole to open the scoring. The 21-year-old had gone nearly a month without a goal, his last one coming back on Jan. 12. It was an encouraging outing for the young winger, as Beauvillier recorded a team-high seven shots on goal and also led all Islanders skaters with 4:32 of power-play time. Up next is a Tuesday date with the Sabres, a team that held Beauvillier off the scoresheet back on Dec. 31.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Battling slump•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Garners helper as Isles prevail•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Lights lamp against Pens•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Scores in ugly loss•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Hat trick out of nowhere•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Dropped to fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...