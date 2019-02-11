Beauvillier scored his 13th goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.

The beneficiary of a slick pass from Valtteri Filppula, Beauvillier beat Devan Dubnyk five-hole to open the scoring. The 21-year-old had gone nearly a month without a goal, his last one coming back on Jan. 12. It was an encouraging outing for the young winger, as Beauvillier recorded a team-high seven shots on goal and also led all Islanders skaters with 4:32 of power-play time. Up next is a Tuesday date with the Sabres, a team that held Beauvillier off the scoresheet back on Dec. 31.