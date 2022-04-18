Beauvillier scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Islanders' recent success on offense had evaded Beauvillier, who entered Sunday on a nine-game point drought. He snapped the skid 14:17 into the first period with a goal, his first since March 29. The 24-year-old is up to 12 tallies, 33 points, 149 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 72 contests.