Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Snipes twice in win
Beauvillier scored twice in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.
He seems pencilled into a top-six role and maybe even a top-line gig on the wing. Beauvillier has real value in that role and should be a fantasy target. He might even build on last year's 21 goals.
