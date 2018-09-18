Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Starts on top line
Beauvillier opened up the preseason on the top line with Matthew Barzal and Jordan Eberle, Newsday reports.
Beauvillier had quite a bit of success playing with that trio last season but there was some thought that the Islanders would play him at center on the second line. It seems that the Isles will hope that Brock Nelson can handle the second line center in order to keep Beauvillier at wing on the top line. The loss of John Tavares means that the Isles will likely have trouble scoring this season and don't want to break up what was a successful trio. Beauvillier had 21 goals in what amounted to a breakout season last year.
