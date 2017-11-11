Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Status murky for Saturday's game
Beauvillier (leg) has all but been ruled out for Saturday night's contest against the Blues, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The fearless winger stepped in front of two slap shots in succession during Friday's game against the Stars, so the Islanders called up Josh Ho-Sang as an emergency option Saturday morning. Beauvillier's injury basically ensures that Andrew Ladd is in the top-six forward group with a small void to fill on the power play.
