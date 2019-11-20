Beauvillier scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, four hits and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

He opened the scoring for the Isles early in the second period with his fifth goal in the last three games, then stole the puck in the Pittsburgh zone in OT and set up Brock Nelson for the winner. After doing little through the first month of the season, Beauvillier's hot streak has him up to seven goals and 14 points in 19 games.