Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Stays hot in OT win
Beauvillier scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, four hits and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
He opened the scoring for the Isles early in the second period with his fifth goal in the last three games, then stole the puck in the Pittsburgh zone in OT and set up Brock Nelson for the winner. After doing little through the first month of the season, Beauvillier's hot streak has him up to seven goals and 14 points in 19 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Strikes twice in third period•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Lights lamp twice against Leafs•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Good to go•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Two points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.