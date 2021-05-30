Beauvillier scored a power-play goal on two shots, logged four hits and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.

Beauvillier opened the scoring at 11:48 of the first period by tipping in a Noah Dobson shot. The 23-year-old Beauvillier has been a breakout player for the Islanders in the playoffs with four goals and four helpers in seven contests. He's added 23 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating from a second-line role.