Beauvillier (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Beauvillier has been skating on his own since Tuesday, but he'll need to return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup. The 23-year-old winger picked up one helper in five games before suffering his lower-body injury Jan. 24 against the Devils.
