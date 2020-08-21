Beauvillier scored twice on two shots and added two PIM with two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over Washington in Game 5.

Beauvillier carried the offense early for the Islanders, opening the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the first period and adding an even-strength score halfway through the second. The 23-year-old has found the scoresheet in seven of nine postseason games, collecting six goals and three assists.