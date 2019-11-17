Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Strikes twice in third period
Beauvillier scored two goals, including the game-tying goal, and had five shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.
The Islanders trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes, but Beauvillier got them on the board 7:46 into the third period and later tied the game with 2:04 remaining. That's now back-to-back two-goal games for Beauvillier, who went over a month without lighting the lamp prior to this stretch. He's also registered five shots on goal in each of the last two games.
