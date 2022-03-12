Beauvillier notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Beauvillier had a hand in goals by Brock Nelson and Anders Lee in Friday's contest. In his last three outings, Beauvillier has racked up six assists, including three with the man advantage. He's posted two multi-point games in that span after having just one through his first 50 appearances. The 24-year-old winger is up to 26 points, 116 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 52 games this season.