Beauvillier has lit the lamp only once in the last 21 games.

This sophomore slump could cost him playing time now that Shane Price has been recalled from his conditioning stint in the AHL. Beauvillier has been a constant on the Isles' third line, and although he's not expected to score 20-plus goals, more than a small handful would be nice. Head coach Doug Weight could elect to bench Beauvillier now that Prince has returned, with some sort of timeshare seeming most likely.