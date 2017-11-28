Beauvillier will return to the lineup against the Canucks on Tuesday with Casey Cizikas (lower body) ailing.

Cizikas is the team's best faceoff option with a success rate of 52.4 percent in the dot, plus he's much more experienced than Beauvillier, who has produced five points (two goals, three assists) through 18 games this season. You're not likely to see many fantasy owners rushing to pick up the Quebec native, as his playing time is still intrinsically linked to the health of other players.