Beauvillier had the lowest goal tally since his rookie campaign this season for the Islanders.

Beauvillier only had 12 goals in 75 games for the Islanders this season. That's just not going to get the job done on a team that is desperate for reliable goal-scoring. The good news is that Beauvillier did set a career-high with 22 assists, but the Isles will still expect more from Beauvillier should he remain with the team next season. In the past, there has been trade interest in involving Beauvillier, but the bloom may be off that rose as he hasn't eclipsed the 20-goal mark now in four straight seasons.