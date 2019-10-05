Beauvillier managed an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Beauvillier's assist came on a fluky goal by defenseman Devon Toews, but it'll still count as the winger's first point of the year. After a 36-point campaign in 2017-18, the Quebec native took a step back with 18 tallies and 28 points last year. He'll be looking to chip in 30-plus points from his third-line role this season.