Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Supplies helper
Beauvillier managed an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.
Beauvillier's assist came on a fluky goal by defenseman Devon Toews, but it'll still count as the winger's first point of the year. After a 36-point campaign in 2017-18, the Quebec native took a step back with 18 tallies and 28 points last year. He'll be looking to chip in 30-plus points from his third-line role this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Nets game-winner•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Signs two-year deal•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Given qualifying offer•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Good to go•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Likely to play Friday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Gets yet another winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.