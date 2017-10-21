Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Tagging into lineup
Beauvillier will draw into Saturday's lineup versus the visiting Sharks, Arthur Staple of Newsday
The Islanders' 2015 first-round (28th overall) draft selection has produced 10 goals and 15 assists through 70 NHL games. He's set to replace Josh Ho-Sang against Team Teal.
