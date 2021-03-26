Beauvillier scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston.

Beauvillier scored the game winner on a rebound in the crease after Nick Leddy's shot trickled under the arm of Jaroslav Halak. It came just 21 seconds into OT. Beauvillier's production this season is below previous seasons, but so is his shooting percentage. He's at just 7.1 per cent with a career average of 12.1. That means he's due for a correction and it looks like that's what he's doing tight now. Beauvillier has a goal in each of his last three games. He may provide reasonable support for your squad off the wire.