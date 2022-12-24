Beauvillier scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

He bookended the scoring for the Islanders, getting them on the board early in the second period by snapping one home from the slot before collecting an empty-netter in the third. It's Beauvillier's first multi-point effort in almost a month, and he'll head into the Christmas break with eight goals and 16 points through 32 games on the season.