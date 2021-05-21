Beauvillier scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Beauvillier slammed a puck past Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry from in tight to pull the Islanders even at 3-3 less than six minutes into the second period. The 23-year-old Beauvillier continued his recent stretch of production, hitting the scoresheet for the ninth time in the last 10 games. He has a goal and an assist with nine shots in the series, but also possesses a minus-3 rating.