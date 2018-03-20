Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Twelve games without a goal
Beauvillier hasn't wrinkled the twine since Feb. 16 in Carolina.
Beauvillier has four assists during his current goalless streak, but currently hasn't registered a point in his last seven contests. His slump saw him briefly taken off the second line with Matthew Barzal, but that duo has been reunited along with Jordan Eberle for the game Tuesday versus Pittsburgh. Beauvillier has 14 goals and 11 assists in 61 games this season, but the Isles may end up looking for more production from a wing that is playing on a line with Barzal next year.
