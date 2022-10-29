Beauvillier recorded a pair of assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes.

As the owner of two goals and three assists through seven games, Beauvillier is off to the best offensive start of his seven-year career. He'd been sent to the bench last Sunday in a game against the Panthers, but the winger appears to be back on track. The Islanders will need more big nights from Beauvillier to stand out in a tightly contested Metropolitan Division.