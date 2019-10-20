Beauvillier picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

After being held off the scoresheet in four straight games, the 22-year-old snapped back to life and helped set up Brock Nelson's OT winner. Beauvillier has two goals and six points in eight contests to begin the season, and his role continues to increase -- he led all Islanders forwards in ice time with 21:00 on Saturday.