Beauvillier scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Beauvillier's assist came on a power-play goal by Josh Bailey, which opened the scoring 1:51 into the second period. The Quebec native then added an insurance tally in the third period to produce the final score. The 22-year-old forward is up to three points in two games already, showing he's ready to take his game to a new level.