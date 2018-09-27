Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Two points including game-winner Wednesday
Beauvillier scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 preseason win over the Rangers.
The Islanders' Killer B's line of Beauvillier, Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey combined for six points on the night, with Barzal setting up Beauvillier for the winner less than a minute into extra time. The 21-year-old scored 21 goals and 36 points in 71 games in his second NHL campaign last season, but taking a regular shift alongside Barzal would give him significant upside as his game continues to develop.
