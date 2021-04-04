Beauvillier scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday.

He opened the scoring on the power play and then put the Isles up 2-0 late in the second when he knocked down a clearing attempt at the Flyers blue line, got a return feed from Mathew Barzal and drilled home a one-timer. Beauvillier has been on fire over the last two weeks. He has points in six of the last seven games, including six goals and two assists.