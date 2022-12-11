Beauvillier (shoulder) isn't available for Saturday's game against Carolina, according to Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.
Beauvillier was a game-time decision after exiting Friday's contest because of the injury. He has five goals and 11 points in 27 contests this season. Hudson Fasching, who was a healthy scratch Friday, will draw into the lineup.
