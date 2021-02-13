Beauvillier (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Saturday will mark the eighth straight game that Beauvillier has missed due to the injury. He had gotten off to a slow start to the season with only a single assist in five games. The next chance for Beauvillier to play will be when the Islanders travel to Buffalo on Monday.
