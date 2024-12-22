Duclair (lower body) picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

He had missed 28 games because of a lower-body injury that he sustained Oct. 19. Duclair slipped into the top six beside Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. It will take a bit for the trio to develop chemistry after such a long absence, but he's a finisher who'll really complement that duo. Get Duclair into your lineup if you've had him stashed.