Per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, Duclair (lower body) is unlikely to play Sunday in Chicago, according to coach Patrick Roy.

Roy stated Saturday that it's more likely that Duclair will return in Carolina on Tuesday. Duclair was injured against Montreal on Oct. 19 and Sunday's game will be the 27th game in a row that Duclair will sit out. Duclair was off to a good start with a pair of goals and an assist in five games before his injury.