Duclair (illness) is good to play Sunday versus Florida, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Duclair missed one game due to the illness. Mathew Barzal (undisclosed) isn't available Sunday, so Duclair is projected to take his spot on the top line alongside Anders Lee and Bo Horvat. The 29-year-old Duclair has four goals and eight points in 22 appearances in 2024-25.