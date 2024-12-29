Duclair scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Duclair put the Islanders ahead 2-1 in the second period. The goal was his first in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury, and he's added two assists in that span. While he's in a middle-six role for now, he's been productive and could move up the lineup if head coach Patrick Roy makes any changes. Duclair has three goals, three helpers, 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over eight appearances in 2024-25.