Duclair scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

He tapped in a pass through the slot to push the Isles up 2-0 early in the second period. Duclair is a one-time 31-goal scorer, but that was way back in 2021-22. And at 30, he's on his ninth team in 12 seasons. A change of scenery is one thing; a guy who can't stick with a team is another. Duclair has two goals and one assist in eight games, but don't overestimate his fantasy value.