Duclair logged an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Sabres.

Duclair has a helper in each of his two games since he returned from a long-term lower-body injury. He's been on the second line and isn't currently seeing power-play time, so that will need to change to keep his offense sustainable. The winger has five points, nine shots on net and a minus-3 rating over seven appearances this season.