Duclair scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.

Duclair has five goals and two assists over his last five points. His tally Thursday at 13:42 of the third period broke a scoreless deadlock, and it was all the help Ilya Sorokin needed to get the win. Duclair is up to a total of nine goals, 20 points (three on the power play), 55 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 44 appearances. The 30-year-old winger is starting to get consistent top-six minutes, which is paying off for now. Fantasy managers can consider Duclair a decent speculative add while his offense is hot.