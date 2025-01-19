Duclair notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Duclair had three points over three contests following his return from a lower-body injury, but he followed it up with an eight-game slump. That drought ended Saturday when he set up Ryan Pulock's third-period tally. Between his long-term absence and a middle-six role, Duclair's first season as an Islander has not gone well so far. He has seven points, 22 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: First goal since return•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Assist in return from injury•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Off long-term injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Game-time decision for Saturday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Not quite ready to return•